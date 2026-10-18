Houston Weather: Crisp weekend, warming trend and a nor'easter is forming

The Brief Mild temperatures continue with a chilly Sunday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a clear afternoon peaking in the mid-70s. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the 80s next week with dry air and minimal rain chances through Friday. A developing system off the Carolinas could bring coastal flooding and gusty winds to the East Coast, with a 30% chance of tropical development.



Friday's cold front continues to bring cooler, refreshing weather in Houston, lasting all weekend!

Cool and sunny Houston weekend

Chilly start to your Sunday with less wind than Saturday and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Look for another afternoon with lots of sunshine and Sunday's high temperatures should peak in the mid 70s. Though winds aren't as strong as they were Saturday, there is still a small craft risk in effect for Sunday evening.

After a cooler and drier weekend, look for temperatures to slowly heat back up again next week. We should jump back into the low to middle 80s, some spots could even hit 90 by Friday. Rain chances remain very low, less than 10% chance for showers every day next week. With lower dewpoints though, the air will remain relatively dry!

Nor'easter forming on East Coast

A nor'easter is expected to begin to form off the Carolinas coast late Sunday. The system's track and intensity remain highly uncertain but showers, gusty winds, high surf and coastal flooding could impact areas from Florida through the Carolinas to New Jersey. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this development as well because if the system stalls over warmer waters, there is a slight chance it could become tropical. Currently the chance for development over the next 7 days is at 30%.