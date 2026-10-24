Houston weather: Beautiful weekend continues, rain possible ahead of Halloween

The Brief Pattern of Brisk Mornings and Warm Afternoons Continues Gorgeous Weekend with Rain Chances Near Zero! Showers Return Late Next Week, Halloween Weekend Storms Possible



Temperatures peaked in the middle to upper 80s across the Greater Houston area on Saturday. But as we continue into the week, skies remain mostly clear with low humidity bringing temps down to the low 80s.

Ragweed pollen is running high, so those with allergies should take note!

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Showers return next week

Showers return next week ahead of another weak front, with rain chances climbing by next Friday into Halloween Saturday.

It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing, so stay tuned; the best storm chance looks like Friday, but rain will likely linger into parts of Halloween as well.

Atlantic stays quiet

The Atlantic remains quiet for the next several days, while another system continues to make impacts on the Southwestern Coast of Mexico. Hurricane Vance is currently a Category 1, expected to bring slight coastal flooding and high winds to parts of Jalisco and Michoacán.