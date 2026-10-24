Texas A&M falls 31-20 to Alabama after struggles in second half
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Texas A&M fell to Alabama 31-20 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
The two teams were tied at halftime. Texas A&M was up 20-17 to start the fourth. However, Alabama sealed the deal with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Dig deeper:
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russel had multiple explosive plays, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. His main target was wide receiver Rico Scott, who racked up 156 yards on six receptions.
Quarterback Marcel Reed accounted for both of the Aggies' touchdowns, one rushing and one passing to Mario Craver.
Texas A&M gained 115 rushing yards overall, but their three turnovers proved costly.
What's next:
The Aggies have now lost four games this season, bringing their overall record to 4-4.
Both teams will have a week off before facing their next opponents. Texas A&M plays South Carolina on Nov. 7 and Alabama plays LSU.
The Source: The information in this article was sourced from ESPN and live game stats.