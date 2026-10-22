JJ Watt replaces Tony Romo as lead NFL game analyst for CBS Sports under multi-year deal

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The Brief The former NFL star signed a multi-year deal to become CBS Sports' top game analyst alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. Watt permanently takes over the lead booth after CBS and Romo mutually parted ways following Romo's OWI plea and departure. Under the multi-year extension, Watt will continue calling the network's top weekly games and broadcast Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta.



Former star defensive end JJ Watt has signed a multi-year agreement to become the lead NFL game analyst for CBS Sports, taking over the role following the departure of longtime analyst Tony Romo.

JJ Watt named lead CBS analyst

Romo and CBS Sports mutually agreed to part ways after a nine-year broadcasting partnership. The separation followed Romoâ€™s no-contest plea on Sept. 2 to an operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge stemming from a July arrest in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. Romo had initially been placed on leave by the network following the arrest, which happened when deputies stopped him on an Interstate 43 bridge.

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Watt replaces Tony Romo

With Romo's exit, Watt, who joined CBS Sports as a studio analyst in 2023, stepped into the network's premier broadcast booth alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

The network announced that Watt will continue in the role permanently under a multi-year deal, which includes calling Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta next season.

What they're saying:

"I've had a front-row seat to JJ's growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career," said David Berson, Chairman of Global Sports Group, Skydance. "He's insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate."

Reflecting on his new position, Watt said, "I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special. I love this job and canâ€™t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!"

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Watt played 12 NFL seasons with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He is a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and the only player in NFL history to record multiple seasons with at least 20 sacks, finishing his career with 114.5 sacks.