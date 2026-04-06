Wheeler deadly hit-and-run: Man hit by 2 vehicles while laying the road

The Brief A pedestrian was killed after being ran over by two vehicles near Wheeler Avenue and Fannin Street. Officials say a third vehicle saw the crash and called 911. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead from their wounds.



A deadly hit-and-run by two cars in Midtown is under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

Man ran over, killed in Midtown

What we know:

Sergeant Dallas with the Vehicular Crimes Division reports South Central units were called to the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Fannin Street around 1 a.m.

According to reports, a male walked out into the middle of Wheeler and laid down while covering himself with a blanket.

After he laid down, two vehicles hit him: a black sedan and a black Tahoe. The sedan didn't stop and kept driving, but the Tahoe driver stopped without getting out of the vehicle and then drove off, Sgt. Dallas said.

Officials say a third vehicle saw the collision and stopped to call 911.

The male was seen getting up after getting from under the second vehicle, authorities stated.

According to Sgt. Dallas, the male was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his wounds.

What we don't know:

Police have not located the two vehicles that left the scene.