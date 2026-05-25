Volunteer wildlife rehabilitators say proposed Texas changes could mean fewer lives saved

The Brief The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will vote Thursday on sweeping changes to rehabilitation rules. Volunteer rehabilitators say a proposal to alter the number of satellite care facilities will limit the number of animals they can save.



Volunteer wildlife rehabilitators say proposed changes the state wants to make could mean fewer lives saved.

On Thursday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will vote on sweeping changes.

Wildlife rehabilitators express concerns

What they're saying:

Those changes are worrying wildlife rehabilitators all over the state, but especially in the greater Houston area.

Their biggest concern, the rehabilitators say, is the proposal to change the number of satellite care facilities.

The volunteers say that will limit the number of injured and orphaned animals they can save and return to the wild.

"If you reduce the number of rehabbers, you're reducing the number of animals that can be saved," said Glen Bryant with All Things Wild Rescue.

"If we cut away satellites, it will greatly reduce what we can do to save animals," said Cala Carlson Wallace with Fort Bend Wildlife Rescue.

"There are many more animals that need us than there are people and places that can help us," said Jenna Ross with Fort Bend County Wildlife Rescue.

What you can do:

If you'd like to weigh in, you can send the commission your thoughts by clicking here.