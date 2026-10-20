UIL approves girls flag football pilot program for 2028-2029 school year

The Brief The University Interscholastic League approved girls flag football as an official pilot program for the 2028–2029 school year. The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys have led statewide advocacy efforts to sanction the sport across Texas high schools. Program leaders expressed appreciation for the progress made while noting disappointment over the multi-year delay before full sanctioning occurs.



Girls high school sports in Texas are reaching a new milestone with the recent approval of girls flag football as a pilot program for the 2028-2029 season.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) officially approved the program and announced the move on Monday.

According to UIL, the program will be established with no more than two classifications. The league will gather additional information for rules and guidelines of the pilot program to be considered at later meetings.

Girls flag football to be recognized as high school sport

Why you should care:

The UIL decision marks an official step toward incorporating girls flag football into Texas high school athletics.

The backstory:

The effort has been championed by the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, led by Houston Texans Foundation Vice President and Chief Community Officer Hannah McNair alongside Charlotte Jones.

McNair, who co-chairs the NFL's Flag Football Committee, has engaged statewide leaders since the inception of the Texans' Girls Flag Football Program in 2023 to advocate for full sanctioning.

What's next:

The official UIL pilot program will take effect in the 2028–2029 academic year.