U.S. Postal Inspection Service targets illegal game rooms in Houston

The Brief The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) led a massive surge operation in Southwest Houston targeting illegal game rooms. Officials say these businesses served as hubs for violent crime, drugs, and the production of counterfeit postal equipment. The operation resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen U.S. mail, credit cards, and postal keys.



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement, conducted a major surge operation targeting illegal game rooms in Houston.

Game room operation in Houston

What we know:

Federal agents and local police focused their efforts on the southwest area of Houston, where illegal game rooms were allegedly being used as hubs for organized crime. The joint operation included personnel from the USPIS, FBI, DEA, Texas Department of Public Safety, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sugar Land Police Department.

During the surge, inspectors conducted active patrols, surveillance, residential searches, and interviews. Officials say the operation led to several arrests and the recovery of:

Stolen U.S. mail, checks, and IDs

Stolen credit cards

USPS locks and keys

Counterfeit postal keys

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific names of the individuals arrested or the exact locations of game rooms that were targeted during the operation.

Courtesy: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Protecting the sanctity of the mail

Why you should care:

Postal inspectors say these game rooms are not just about illegal gambling, they are also hubs for illegal activities that directly impact your personal security. Investigations revealed these sites were also being used to produce counterfeit postal keys, which could allow criminals access to mailboxes and personal information.

What they're saying:

"These game rooms were used as hubs for illegal activities and when gambling intersects with stolen mail, firearms, and drugs, postal inspectors will step in to protect our communities," said Shameka Jackson, Inspector in Charge of the Houston Division. "Our surge operations should put criminals on notice; you aren’t flying under the radar... you’re on it."

Preventing mail theft

What you can do:

While law enforcement continues to target these criminal enterprises, the USPIS is urging residents to take proactive steps:

Pick up mail promptly: Do not leave mail or packages in your box overnight.

Use Informed Delivery: Sign up for notifications to know what is arriving in your mailbox.

Avoid mailing cash: Never send cash or high-value items through the mail.

Report Crime: Anyone who believes they are a victim of mail theft should call 1-877-876-2455 or visit www.uspis.gov/report