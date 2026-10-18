Two men arrested in Harris County online sting targeting child predators

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The Brief Two men were arrested in north Harris County after a joint law enforcement operation targeting online child predators. Investigators say Gerardo Galvan and Alfonso Garcia arranged to meet undercover officers whom they believed to be children on social media. Following the arrest, officials discovered that suspect Alfonso Garcia was also wanted on an outstanding ICE immigration warrant.



Two men have been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor following a joint undercover sting targeting child predators in north Harris County, law enforcement officials announced.

Undercover sting leads to arrests

What we know:

The operation was led by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s High Tech Crimes Unit and Special Operations Unit, working in collaboration with the Klein ISD Police Department and the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During the operation, undercover officers posed as juveniles on social media platforms to identify adults seeking sexual contact with minors. Authorities alleged that Gerardo Galvan, 38, and Alfonso Garcia, 28, communicated online with investigators they believed to be children and subsequently traveled to an undisclosed location in north Harris County to meet them.

Both men face charges of online solicitation of a minor and remain held in jail on $100,000 bond each. Garcia's case has been assigned to the 496th District Court of Harris County, while Galvan's case will be heard in the 208th District Court.

Following their arrests, investigators also determined that Garcia was subject to an outstanding immigration warrant issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation, including the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris County District Attorney's Office, and Montgomery County Constable Precincts 1, 2, 3, and 4.

What they're saying:

"My office maintains a firm stance against persons who prey on our children," Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a statement. "I will continue to provide resources to my detectives to identify, locate, and apprehend those who victimize our most vulnerable citizens."