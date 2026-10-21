Trespassing student found with knife on Tomball ISD campus
TOMBALL, Texas - A Tomball ISD student was taken into custody on Tuesday after trespassing at another school with a knife, according to the district.
Tomball ISD: Trespassing student found with knife
What we know:
The district administration says a student from Tomball West High School trespassed into Tomball High School Tuesday morning. The student reportedly followed other students through an entry door.
A student who attends the school alerted staff to the trespassing student. School administration reportedly approached that student and found a knife in their backpack.
Officials say the armed student was taken into custody and "the incident is addressed in accordance with the Tomball ISD Student Code of Conduct and applicable law."
What we don't know:
Other details on this incident are not available.
The Source: Tomball ISD letter sent to the Tomball High School community.