Trespassing student found with knife on Tomball ISD campus

The Brief Officials say a Tomball West student trespassed into Tomball High School. Staff were told about the student, and the student was reportedly found with a knife on their person. The student was reportedly taken into custody.



A Tomball ISD student was taken into custody on Tuesday after trespassing at another school with a knife, according to the district.

Tomball ISD: Trespassing student found with knife

What we know:

The district administration says a student from Tomball West High School trespassed into Tomball High School Tuesday morning. The student reportedly followed other students through an entry door.

A student who attends the school alerted staff to the trespassing student. School administration reportedly approached that student and found a knife in their backpack.

Officials say the armed student was taken into custody and "the incident is addressed in accordance with the Tomball ISD Student Code of Conduct and applicable law."

What we don't know:

Other details on this incident are not available.