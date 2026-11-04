SWAT: Wanted fugitive barricaded in northeast Harris County

The Brief There is a heavy police presence in northeast Harris County between Beltway 8 East and C.E. King Parkway. Harris County officials say a wanted fugitive barricaded himself inside a home. Residents are asked to avoid the area.



Harris County authorities are working a SWAT scene in northeast Harris County after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Harris County SWAT scene

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton, there is a heavy police presence in the Evergreen Villas subdivision on White Fir Villa Avenue, between Beltway 8 East and C.E. King Parkway.

The Precinct 3 deputies were searching for a wanted fugitive to serve a felony warrant.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.