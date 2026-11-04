SWAT: Wanted fugitive barricaded in northeast Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are working a SWAT scene in northeast Harris County after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.
Harris County SWAT scene
What we know:
According to Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton, there is a heavy police presence in the Evergreen Villas subdivision on White Fir Villa Avenue, between Beltway 8 East and C.E. King Parkway.
The Precinct 3 deputies were searching for a wanted fugitive to serve a felony warrant.
The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton.