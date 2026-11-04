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SWAT: Wanted fugitive barricaded in northeast Harris County

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 4, 2026 11:30 AM CST
Published November 4, 2026 11:30 AM CST

The Brief

    • There is a heavy police presence in northeast Harris County between Beltway 8 East and C.E. King Parkway.
    • Harris County officials say a wanted fugitive barricaded himself inside a home.
    • Residents are asked to avoid the area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are working a SWAT scene in northeast Harris County after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Harris County SWAT scene

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton, there is a heavy police presence in the Evergreen Villas subdivision on White Fir Villa Avenue, between Beltway 8 East and C.E. King Parkway.

The Precinct 3 deputies were searching for a wanted fugitive to serve a felony warrant.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton.

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