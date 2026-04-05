Sugar Land crews battle house fire in Riverpark neighborhood
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fire crews in Sugar Land have been called to put out a house fire in the Riverpark neighborhood.
Sugar Land: Riverpark fire
What we know:
The Riverpark neighborhood is near Highways 69 and 99. Sugar Land crews and nearby partners are on the scene.
The Sugar Land Fire Department says the fire happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
Residents inside the home have been evacuated.
One firefighter suffered an injury to the foot, but it's said to be a minor injury.
Others are being asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
There is no estimate on when the fire will be out.
The cause of the fire will be investigated.
This is a developing news report. We will provide more information when available.
The Source: Sugar Land Fire Department