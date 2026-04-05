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Sugar Land crews battle house fire in Riverpark neighborhood

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Updated  April 5, 2026 5:53pm CDT
Sugar Land
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Sugar Land crews have been called to a house fire in the Riverpark neighborhood.
    • Residents have been evacuated. One firefighter has been injured.
    • Others are asked to avoid the area.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fire crews in Sugar Land have been called to put out a house fire in the Riverpark neighborhood.

Sugar Land: Riverpark fire

What we know:

The Riverpark neighborhood is near Highways 69 and 99. Sugar Land crews and nearby partners are on the scene.

The Sugar Land Fire Department says the fire happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Residents inside the home have been evacuated.

One firefighter suffered an injury to the foot, but it's said to be a minor injury.

Others are being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the fire will be out.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

This is a developing news report. We will provide more information when available.

The Source: Sugar Land Fire Department

Sugar Land