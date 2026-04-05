Sugar Land crews battle house fire in Riverpark neighborhood

The Brief Sugar Land crews have been called to a house fire in the Riverpark neighborhood. Residents have been evacuated. One firefighter has been injured. Others are asked to avoid the area.



Fire crews in Sugar Land have been called to put out a house fire in the Riverpark neighborhood.

Sugar Land: Riverpark fire

What we know:

The Riverpark neighborhood is near Highways 69 and 99. Sugar Land crews and nearby partners are on the scene.

The Sugar Land Fire Department says the fire happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Residents inside the home have been evacuated.

One firefighter suffered an injury to the foot, but it's said to be a minor injury.

Others are being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the fire will be out.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

This is a developing news report. We will provide more information when available.