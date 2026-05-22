Suspect, victim in deadly Splendora shooting knew each other, officials say

The Brief Eric Fergeson was arrested for the death of William Warhol III. The suspect and victim reportedly knew each other before the shooting. It's believed an argument turned violent after a "vehicle accident" on Thursday.



A man is in Montgomery County custody after allegedly shooting and killing a person he knew in Splendora on Thursday.

Deadly Splendora shooting

What we know:

Montgomery County authorities say 42-year-old Eric Fergeson has been charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old William Warhol III of Splendora.

Officials believe the two knew each other before the shooting. Their connection hasn't been confirmed, but investigators say they have mutual friends, family members, and acquaintances.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Montgomery County, Splendora, and Texas DPS authorities responded to an assault call on East Relza Drive off Highway 59 and FM 2090.

When they arrived, deputies say Warhol was found shot multiple times. Authorities tried performing "life-saving measures," but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe a "vehicle accident" from earlier Thursday started conflict between Warhol and Fergeson. The two were allegedly arguing at first before things became violent.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.