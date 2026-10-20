Shepherd ISD reporting chickenpox outbreak at Shepherd High School

The Brief The Shepherd Independent School District has issued a health notice regarding a chickenpox outbreak at Shepherd High School. The district sent a note to parents on Tuesday saying, "We are notifying families that an outbreak of chickenpox (varicella) has been reported at Shepherd High School. We are monitoring the situation and taking appropriate precautions to help prevent further spread and protect the health of our students and staff."



The Shepherd Independent School District has issued a health notice regarding a chickenpox outbreak at Shepherd High School.

What we know:

The district sent a note to parents on Tuesday saying, "We are notifying families that an outbreak of chickenpox (varicella) has been reported at Shepherd High School. We are monitoring the situation and taking appropriate precautions to help prevent further spread and protect the health of our students and staff."

Signs and symptoms of Chickenpox

According to the district's letter to parents, common symptoms include:

An itchy rash that develops into fluid-filled blisters and eventually scabs.

Fever

Tiredness or fatigue

Loss of appetite

Headache

Fever, tiredness, headache, and loss of appetite may begin one to two days before the rash appears. The rash often begins on the face, scalp, or trunk and may spread to other parts of the body. Children who have been vaccinated can still develop chickenpox, but their symptoms may be milder.

Symptoms usually develop 10-21 days after exposure.

You can read the full letter sent to parents on the school district's Facebook page by clicking here or viewing below.