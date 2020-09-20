Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
4
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 12:45 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting in Houston

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Police is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Sunday, Sept. 20 around 4:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of South Gessner in Houston and discovered a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Paramedics took the victim to Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are seeking the publics' help in finding the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide or Crimestoppers

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS