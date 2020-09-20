Police investigate deadly overnight shooting in Houston

Houston Police is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Sunday, Sept. 20 around 4:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of South Gessner in Houston and discovered a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics took the victim to Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are seeking the publics' help in finding the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide or Crimestoppers

