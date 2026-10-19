The Brief A person was hit by a train near Holmes Road and SH 288 on Houston's south side. Details are limited at this time.



A person has died after being hit by a train on Houston's south side.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Holmes Road near SH 288.

Police say a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a train. The person was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how or why the person was on the train tracks.

There is no description of that person at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.