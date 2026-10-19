Person hit by train, killed in Houston near SH 288, I-610
HOUSTON - A person has died after being hit by a train on Houston's south side.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Holmes Road near SH 288.
Police say a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a train. The person was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how or why the person was on the train tracks.
There is no description of that person at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.