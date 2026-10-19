Pearland jugging victim speaks out after police track down two suspects

The Brief A woman is speaking out after police say two suspects followed her from a Houston-area bank to her home and then to a Pearland restaurant, where they broke into her vehicle and stole her passport. Charles Randle and Crystal Lewis were arrested following an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Authorities believe they may be connected to a larger group committing similar crimes across the Houston area.



A woman is speaking out after police say two suspects followed her from a Houston-area bank to her home and then to a Pearland restaurant, where they broke into her vehicle and stole her passport.

What we know:

Charles Randle and Crystal Lewis were arrested following an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Authorities believe they may be connected to a larger group committing similar crimes across the Houston area.

The victim told FOX 26 she went to a bank to make a deposit on Wednesday, Oct. 14. While inside, she noticed a suspicious woman walking in and out of the bank.

What they're saying:

"She’s not going to the customer service, she’s not going into the window, she’s not making a withdrawal," the victim said. "So that’s what caught my attention."

At the time, she said, she did not think the woman would follow her.

Pearland police say the suspects followed the victim to her home and then to a restaurant. Around 1 p.m., while she was inside having lunch, investigators say the suspects broke into her vehicle.

The victim said another woman came into the restaurant to alert her.

"I rushed outside, and then they had already broken the passenger window," she said.

She said the suspects took her passport and left as people began shouting for help. She estimated the break-in took less than a minute.

"And they followed me home," she said. "I wouldn’t think that this was going to happen. I’m very surprised."

Dig deeper:

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspects’ vehicle: a gray Nissan Pathfinder.

Lyndall Baker, a Pearland police crime analyst, said a Flock license plate reader camera captured the SUV near Baybrook Mall after the break-in.

Investigators say the suspects switched license plates in an effort to avoid being caught. Authorities later located the SUV at another bank on Edgebrook Drive in Houston.

Baker said investigators coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to keep the suspects under surveillance. Detectives then watched as the suspects followed another person from that bank to a bank on Harrisburg Boulevard.

"Detectives witnessed a suspect get out of the vehicle and break into the other victim's truck," Baker said.

Authorities arrested Randle and Lewis, who were both charged with jugging and committing burglary of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Bond for each suspect was set at $15,000 in Harris County and $200,000 in Brazoria County.

Pearland Police Public Information Officer Chad Rogers believes they wouldn't have been able to catch the suspects as quickly without license plate readers.

"It’s very possible they never would’ve been caught," Rogers said.

According to court records, Randle has previously been arrested on allegations of theft, burglary of vehicles and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Rogers said investigators believe the suspects are associated with a larger group committing similar crimes in Houston and Pearland. Police are continuing to work with multiple agencies.

He also said Pearland police have seen an increase in jugging incidents and urged people to pay attention to their surroundings, particularly when visiting a bank.

Police advise reporting suspicious activity and watching for vehicles that appear to follow you from one location to another.

If you believe someone is following you, Rogers said to notify police immediately or drive directly to a police department.