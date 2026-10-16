'No Kings: Vote Early' rallies across the Houston-area: Why, where are they
HOUSTON - No Kings rallies will be held across the country on Saturday in order to advocate for election protection and early voting, with several rallies being hosted in the Houston-area.
At the events, people can learn information about early voting, making a voting plan, poll watching, and more.
Houston-area No Kings: Early Vote' rallies
More than a dozen events will be held in the Houston-area on Saturday as listed on the No Kings website and they can be found listed below.
Houston
Houston City Hall 901 Bagby Street
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Spring Branch
Private address, must RSVP for details
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Cypress
13313 FM 1960 Road West
9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Fort Bend County
Sienna Annex, 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City
2 – 5 p.m.
Katy
Private address, must RSVP for details
12 – 1 p.m.
Angleton
Masterson Park, 101 S Arcola Street
9 – 11 a.m.
League City
Private address, must RSVP for details
12:30 – 2 p.m.
Greater Clear Lake
Private address, must RSVP for details
10 a.m. – Noon
La Porte
La Porte City Hall, 604 W Fairmont Parkway
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Woodlands
Intersection of Six Pines Drive and Lake Woodlands Drive
9 – 11 a.m.
Conroe
N Loop 336 Bridge at I-45, 1400 North Loop 336 West
5 – 7 p.m.
Beaumont
Southeast Texas Region, Multiple Sites — Main Event Rogers Park, Beaumont
2 – 6 p.m.
Postcard Party
Black Walnut Kitchen & Bar, 5510 Morningside Drive Suite #150
1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Why are they rallying?
The purpose of the rallies, according to No Kings, is to ensure eligible voters have a plan, know their options, and make their voices heard.
The Source: The information in this article comes the No Kings website.