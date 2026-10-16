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'No Kings: Vote Early' rallies across the Houston-area: Why, where are they

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published October 16, 2026 10:28 AM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 10:28 AM CDT

The Brief

    • 'No Kings: Vote Early' rallies will be held across the country, including the Houston-area, to help prepare people for early voting.
    • More than a dozen events are planned across Southeast Texas, including downtown Houston, Cypress, Angleton, Beaumont, and more.
    • The purpose of the rallies, according to No Kings, is to ensure eligible voters have a plan, know their options, and make their voices heard.

HOUSTON - No Kings rallies will be held across the country on Saturday in order to advocate for election protection and early voting, with several rallies being hosted in the Houston-area.

At the events, people can learn information about early voting, making a voting plan, poll watching, and more.

Houston-area No Kings: Early Vote' rallies

More than a dozen events will be held in the Houston-area on Saturday as listed on the No Kings website and they can be found listed below.

Houston

Houston City Hall 901 Bagby Street

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Spring Branch

Private address, must RSVP for details

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cypress

13313 FM 1960 Road West

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Fort Bend County

Sienna Annex, 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City

2 – 5 p.m.

Katy

Private address, must RSVP for details

12 – 1 p.m.

Angleton

Masterson Park, 101 S Arcola Street

9 – 11 a.m.

League City

Private address, must RSVP for details

12:30 – 2 p.m.

Greater Clear Lake

Private address, must RSVP for details

10 a.m. – Noon

La Porte

La Porte City Hall, 604 W Fairmont Parkway

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Woodlands

Intersection of Six Pines Drive and Lake Woodlands Drive

9 – 11 a.m.

Conroe

N Loop 336 Bridge at I-45, 1400 North Loop 336 West

5 – 7 p.m.

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Region, Multiple Sites — Main Event Rogers Park, Beaumont

2 – 6 p.m.

Postcard Party

Black Walnut Kitchen & Bar, 5510 Morningside Drive Suite #150

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Why are they rallying?

The purpose of the rallies, according to No Kings, is to ensure eligible voters have a plan, know their options, and make their voices heard.

The Source: The information in this article comes the No Kings website.

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