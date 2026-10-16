'No Kings: Vote Early' rallies across the Houston-area: Why, where are they

The Brief 'No Kings: Vote Early' rallies will be held across the country, including the Houston-area, to help prepare people for early voting. More than a dozen events are planned across Southeast Texas, including downtown Houston, Cypress, Angleton, Beaumont, and more. The purpose of the rallies, according to No Kings, is to ensure eligible voters have a plan, know their options, and make their voices heard.



No Kings rallies will be held across the country on Saturday in order to advocate for election protection and early voting, with several rallies being hosted in the Houston-area.

At the events, people can learn information about early voting, making a voting plan, poll watching, and more.

Houston-area No Kings: Early Vote' rallies

More than a dozen events will be held in the Houston-area on Saturday as listed on the No Kings website and they can be found listed below.

Houston

Houston City Hall 901 Bagby Street

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Spring Branch

Private address, must RSVP for details

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cypress

13313 FM 1960 Road West

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Fort Bend County

Sienna Annex, 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City

2 – 5 p.m.

Katy

Private address, must RSVP for details

12 – 1 p.m.

Angleton

Masterson Park, 101 S Arcola Street

9 – 11 a.m.

League City

Private address, must RSVP for details

12:30 – 2 p.m.

Greater Clear Lake

Private address, must RSVP for details

10 a.m. – Noon

La Porte

La Porte City Hall, 604 W Fairmont Parkway

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Woodlands

Intersection of Six Pines Drive and Lake Woodlands Drive

9 – 11 a.m.

Conroe

N Loop 336 Bridge at I-45, 1400 North Loop 336 West

5 – 7 p.m.

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Region, Multiple Sites — Main Event Rogers Park, Beaumont

2 – 6 p.m.

Postcard Party

Black Walnut Kitchen & Bar, 5510 Morningside Drive Suite #150

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Why are they rallying?

The purpose of the rallies, according to No Kings, is to ensure eligible voters have a plan, know their options, and make their voices heard.