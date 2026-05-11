Man gets on roof of Alief ISD's Cummings Elementary
HOUSTON - Houston police confirm a man got on the roof of Alief ISD’s Cummings Elementary on Monday morning.
What we know:
According to police, the man, who may be in crisis, was on the roof of the building.
Police say he may have had a knife but dropped it while on the roof.
SkyFOX flew over the scene around 9 a.m. and the man was no longer on the roof.
Photo: Emehia Watson
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the man got on the roof of the building.
FOX 26 has reached out to the district for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.