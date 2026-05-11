Man gets on roof of Alief ISD's Cummings Elementary

The Brief A man got onto the roof of Cummings Elementary School in Alief ISD. Police say he may have been in mental crisis and armed. It appears the man has gotten off of the roof.



Houston police confirm a man got on the roof of Alief ISD’s Cummings Elementary on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the man, who may be in crisis, was on the roof of the building.

Police say he may have had a knife but dropped it while on the roof.

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 9 a.m. and the man was no longer on the roof.

Photo: Emehia Watson

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man got on the roof of the building.

FOX 26 has reached out to the district for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.