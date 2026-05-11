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Man gets on roof of Alief ISD's Cummings Elementary

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Updated  May 11, 2026 9:19am CDT
Alief
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A man got onto the roof of Cummings Elementary School in Alief ISD.
    • Police say he may have been in mental crisis and armed.
    • It appears the man has gotten off of the roof.

HOUSTON - Houston police confirm a man got on the roof of Alief ISD’s Cummings Elementary on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the man, who may be in crisis, was on the roof of the building.

Police say he may have had a knife but dropped it while on the roof.

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 9 a.m. and the man was no longer on the roof.

Photo: Emehia Watson

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man got on the roof of the building.

FOX 26 has reached out to the district for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

AliefCrime and Public Safety