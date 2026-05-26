Joshua Lahai: Young swimmer's body recovered from Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas - Surfside Beach police report they have recovered the body of Joshua Lahai, an 11-year-old swimmer who was reported missing on Sunday.
According to Chief Philip Hester, Lahai's body was recovered around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. He was found in the water about a half mile from where he went missing.
An officer located Lahai in the water around a hundred yards out from shore along Beach Drive, near where his shorts were found on Monday.
Lahai reported missing on Sunday
The backstory:
Photo: Joshua Lahai (Credit: Texas Equusearch)
Surfside Beach Police Department Chief Philip Hester says a youth football team from Richmond was hanging out at the beach near Ocean Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to Texas EquuSearch, Lahai and another child were swimming about 150 yards offshore when a large wave hit. One child made it back to shore, but Lahai did not resurface.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information is provided.
The Source: Information provided by Surfside Beach Police Department.