Houston weather: Chilly Monday morning, sunny afternoon ahead

The Brief Another beautiful day ahead Cool mornings stick around, afternoons get warmer Weekend is looking good



On Monday morning, temperatures drop, bringing cool, chilly weather afternoon soon will warm things up.

Another beauty

After another chilly morning in the 50s, sunshine takes over with highs around 80. No rain in sight, and the dry air keeps it feeling pleasant.

Cool mornings, comfortable afternoons

Mornings stay on the cool side all week while afternoons run slightly warm but still comfortable, climbing through the 80s with inland spots near 90 by Friday.

Weekend is looking good

The weekend is looking good with highs in the mid 80s, dry air, and minimal rain chances. More great weather to be outside

The Source: Information provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

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