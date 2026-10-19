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Houston weather: Chilly Monday morning, sunny afternoon ahead

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published October 19, 2026 8:08 AM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 8:08 AM CDT
Houston weather: Cool Monday morning, warmer afternoon
Houston weather: Cool Monday morning, warmer afternoon

Houston weather: Cool Monday morning, warmer afternoon

Waking up this morning, prepare for a chill when you step outside with temperatures in the 50s. As the afternoon approaches, things will begin to warm up and we'll see some sunshine

The Brief

    • Another beautiful day ahead
    • Cool mornings stick around, afternoons get warmer
    • Weekend is looking good

HOUSTON - On Monday morning, temperatures drop, bringing cool, chilly weather afternoon soon will warm things up. 

Another beauty

After another chilly morning in the 50s, sunshine takes over with highs around 80. No rain in sight, and the dry air keeps it feeling pleasant.

Cool mornings, comfortable afternoons

Mornings stay on the cool side all week while afternoons run slightly warm but still comfortable, climbing through the 80s with inland spots near 90 by Friday.

Weekend is looking good

The weekend is looking good with highs in the mid 80s, dry air, and minimal rain chances. More great weather to be outside

The Source: Information provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

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