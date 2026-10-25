Houston Texans fall to Giants 27-21 in overtime thriller, team drops to 2-5

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The Brief The Giants defeated the Texans 27-21 in overtime on Devin Singletary's 30-yard touchdown run, improving to 4-2-1 while Houston fell to 2-5. After Houston forced overtime with a touchdown with 52 seconds left, Cam Skattebo's 42-yard run set up New York's walk-off score. The Giants' next opponents and game schedules will be finalized as both teams prepare for Week 8.



The New York Giants defeated the Houston Texans 27-21 in overtime Sunday after Devin Singletary scored on a 30-yard touchdown run to finish an overtime matchup.

The Giants improved to 4-2-1, while Houston fell to 2-5.

Giants, Texans trade touchdowns

What we know:

The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime after exchanging touchdowns and field goals throughout the first two quarters.

Houston took an early lead on a 58-yard field goal before the Giants answered with a 2-yard touchdown run. The Texans regained the lead on a 57-yard field goal, but the Giants responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by backup QB Jameis Winston.

Houston tied the game late in the first half when C.J. Stroud connected with newly acquired WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 6-yard touchdown. Stroud completed the two-point conversion to TE Cade Stover.

Giants take control before Houston rallies

Dig deeper:

Giants RB Cam Skattebo gave the team its first lead of the game with a 16-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Texans answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson with 52 seconds remaining in regulation, tying the game at 21-21.

Texans tie it up and take it to OT

Houston’s defense forced a punt on the Giants’ opening overtime possession, but the Texans also went three-and-out.

New York then drove 81 yards in three plays. Skattebo opened the drive with a 42-yard run before Singletary finished it with the game-winning touchdown.

Skattebo leads the Giants’ rushing attack

By the numbers:

Skattebo rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, paired with Singletary adding 41 yards and the overtime score.

Giants starting QB J.J. McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers caught seven passes for 111 yards, while Malachi Fields had four receptions for 83 yards.

Stroud finished 17 of 28 for 153 yards and two touchdowns. While TE Dalton Schultz led Houston with five catches for 45 yards.

The Giants outgained the Texans by 183 total yards and held an advantage in the run game.

What's next:

The Texans play the Chargers in Los Angeles next week.