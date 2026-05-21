Man wanted for deadly shooting at west Houston strip center
HOUSTON - A man is now wanted by police for a deadly shooting that happened at a west Houston strip center early Wednesday.
Houston Richmond Avenue shooting: Suspect wanted
What we know:
Houston Police say 45-year-old Emilio Fuentes Cuellar has been charged with murder after shooting a 38-year-old man.
(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)
The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. Wednesday at a strip center on Richmond Avenue and Ocee Street.
Police say the victim was found shot in the parking lot and pronounced deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
No other details about the shooting are available at this time.
Crime Stoppers reward
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Cuellar's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
According to police, tips reported to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting