Man wanted for deadly shooting at west Houston strip center

The Brief Emilio Cuellar is accused of killing a man early Wednesday on Richmond Avenue. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 as a reward.



A man is now wanted by police for a deadly shooting that happened at a west Houston strip center early Wednesday.

Houston Richmond Avenue shooting: Suspect wanted

What we know:

Houston Police say 45-year-old Emilio Fuentes Cuellar has been charged with murder after shooting a 38-year-old man.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. Wednesday at a strip center on Richmond Avenue and Ocee Street.

Police say the victim was found shot in the parking lot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details about the shooting are available at this time.

Crime Stoppers reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Cuellar's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

According to police, tips reported to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.