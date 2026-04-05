Homeowner finds man dead after gunshot, crash in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - A homeowner in Acres Homes called police early Sunday after finding a man deceased.
Man found dead in Acres Homes
What we know:
Police were called at about 4 a.m. Sunday to a home on Wheatley Street near Ferguson Way.
A homeowner in the area reported hearing a gunshot, then a crash immediately after. The person went outside to see what happened, then found a man deceased in the front yard.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. The victim is only described as a man believed to be in his early 20s.
There is no suspect description available.
What you can do:
HPD homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene. Anyone with information can call their department at 713-308-3600.
You can also report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Department