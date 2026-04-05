Homeowner finds man dead after gunshot, crash in Acres Homes

The Brief Police responded to a shooting call early Sunday on Wheatley Street. A homeowner reported hearing a gunshot and a crash, then found a man dead in the front yard. Houston Police homicide detectives are investigating.



A homeowner in Acres Homes called police early Sunday after finding a man deceased.

Man found dead in Acres Homes

What we know:

Police were called at about 4 a.m. Sunday to a home on Wheatley Street near Ferguson Way.

A homeowner in the area reported hearing a gunshot, then a crash immediately after. The person went outside to see what happened, then found a man deceased in the front yard.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. The victim is only described as a man believed to be in his early 20s.

There is no suspect description available.

What you can do:

HPD homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene. Anyone with information can call their department at 713-308-3600.

You can also report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).