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The Brief Houston residents can drop off pumpkins for composting from Oct. 24 through Nov. 28. Two locations will accept pumpkins Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual program has diverted more than 63,000 pounds of organic material from landfills since 2022.



Houston residents looking to get rid of their pumpkins after Halloween can give them a second life instead of throwing them in the trash.

Houston Public Works' Solid Waste Management Division is partnering with Council Member Sallie Alcorn to bring back the annual Pumpkin Compost Drop-Off Program.

The program runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, giving residents a way to keep pumpkins out of landfills while supporting local composting efforts.

Houston pumpkin compost drop-off locations

What you can do:

Residents can drop off used jack-o'-lanterns, whole pumpkins, seeds and pumpkin pulp at two locations.

Both locations will accept pumpkins Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Houston Reuse Warehouse: 9003 N. Main St., Houston, TX 77022

Westpark Recycling Center: 5900 Westpark, Houston, TX 77057

Before dropping off pumpkins, residents must remove all candles, wax, stickers, paint, glitter, tape, plastic and other decorations.

Pumpkins must be dropped off loose, not in bags or boxes.

The program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

Houston pumpkin composting program's impact

By the numbers:

This year marks the sixth anniversary of Houston's annual pumpkin composting program.

According to Alcorn, the program has diverted more than 63,000 pounds of organic material from landfills since 2022.

What they're saying:

"Reducing the amount of trash we send to landfills helps preserve capacity," said Alcorn, who holds At-Large Position 5. "By turning organic waste into a useful resource, this program helps us build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Houston."

Houston Public Works Director Randy Macchi is encouraging more residents to participate this year.

"Pumpkin composting is a simple seasonal habit that makes a big difference," Macchi said. ""By bringing your pumpkins to one of our drop-off locations, residents can help turn a seasonal item that might otherwise become waste into a resource that benefits our community. We appreciate the residents who participated last year and encourage even more Houstonians to take part this year."

Get more information

Dig deeper:

Residents can visit the City of Houston Pumpkin Compost Drop-Off Program website for more information about the seasonal program and drop-off locations.

Residents can also use HTX Collects or visit HoustonSolidWaste.org for collection schedules, holiday updates and solid waste service alerts.