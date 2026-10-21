Houston proposes new gas station restrictions after Riverside Terrace residents push back against development

The Brief Houston's proposed Retail Fuel Station Ordinance would establish new rules for where gas stations can be built, particularly in residential neighborhoods. City data shows 52% of gas station applications over the past four years involved locations with homes within 50 to 100 feet of the proposed site. State Rep. Jolanda Jones, District D Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and Riverside Terrace residents say they're encouraged that the City is listening to neighborhood concerns.



Houston city leaders are considering new restrictions on where gas stations can be built, a move that comes months after residents in Riverside Terrace fought against a proposed gas station and convenience store near their homes.

Houston considers new rules for gas station developments

The City of Houston is taking steps to regulate where new gas stations can be built, with the goal of protecting residential neighborhoods while still allowing commercial development.

On Wednesday, October 21, city officials presented a proposed Retail Fuel Station Ordinance to the Economic Development Council Committee.

The proposal would add a new section to Houston's development code, establishing location requirements for new retail fuel stations.

Unlike other major Texas cities, including Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Houston does not have traditional zoning. The proposed ordinance would establish specific standards for gas station locations without implementing citywide zoning.

According to the City's presentation, officials reviewed 188 gas station applications submitted over the past four years in the Harris County portion of Houston.

The findings included:

95% (178 applications) were located on major thoroughfares.

52% (98 applications) had homes within 50 to 100 feet of the proposed site.

27% (50 applications) were located on roads 80 feet wide or narrower, or on smaller streets.

City officials say the proposed changes are intended to preserve the character of residential neighborhoods while promoting more predictable commercial development.

How would the proposed gas station ordinance work?

Under the proposed ordinance, new gas station applications would go through a two-step location review.

Step 1: Road width

If a proposed gas station is located on a major thoroughfare wider than 80 feet, the location would automatically qualify under the new location requirements.

If the road is 80 feet wide or narrower, or does not meet the major thoroughfare requirement, the application would move to a second review.

Step 2: Surrounding residential properties

The City would examine how much of the surrounding area is residential.

If less than 50% of the surrounding area is residential, the location would qualify.

However, if 50% or more of the surrounding area is residential, the location would not qualify unless the developer successfully requests a variance, or exception.

The ordinance would apply to new applications moving forward, rather than automatically affecting existing gas stations.

Riverside Terrace gas station controversy highlighted in City proposal

One of the examples included in the City's presentation is a proposed gas station and convenience store at 5204 Live Oak Street, near Southmore Boulevard in Houston's Riverside Terrace community.

FOX 26 previously reported on the controversy in February, when residents and elected officials raised concerns about the proposed development being located so close to homes.

According to the City's latest presentation, the area surrounding the Live Oak location is 100% residential within both 50 feet and 100 feet of the site.

Under the proposed ordinance, that location would not qualify without a variance.

Another location highlighted by the City is 1909 Washington Avenue, where officials found that 80% of the surrounding area within 50 feet was residential, along with 57% within 100 feet.

That location would also fail the proposed location test.

It remains unclear whether the proposed ordinance would affect the original Live Oak development application, since the new requirements are intended to apply to future applications.

State Rep. Jolanda Jones says City listened to residents

State Rep. Jolanda Jones, who represents House District 147 and lives in the Riverside Terrace community, was among the elected officials who spoke out against the proposed Fuel Depot development earlier this year.

Jones told FOX 26 she is pleased to see the City moving forward with new restrictions after residents came together to oppose the development in February.

She said the concerns raised by Riverside Terrace residents resonated with people across Houston.

According to Jones, residents have invested time and money into maintaining their neighborhoods and should have a say when developments are proposed near their homes.

Jones also said she believes establishing clear development parameters could help prevent similar conflicts in the future.

Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz calls for consistent development standards

Houston City Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who represents District D and also lives in the community, praised Mayor John Whitmire's administration for bringing the proposed ordinance forward.

Evans-Shabazz told FOX 26 the issue is about protecting neighborhoods and creating consistency in the development process.

She emphasized that residents are not necessarily opposed to new businesses or commercial development.

Instead, she said development should follow consistent guidelines that take surrounding neighborhoods into consideration.

Evans-Shabazz also believes the ordinance could help prevent residents and elected officials from having to fight individual gas station proposals one at a time.

She said the proposal sends an important message to residents that their concerns are being heard.

Riverside Terrace neighbors react to proposed restrictions

For residents like Jason Poland, the proposed ordinance represents progress after months of community organizing.

Poland has lived in Riverside Terrace for about a year and was among the residents concerned about the proposed gas station and convenience store at Live Oak and Southmore in February.

He told FOX 26 he is encouraged to see the City listening to neighbors and using the same location as an example of where a gas station would not qualify under the proposed rules.

Poland described the original proposal as a low-effort development in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

He emphasized that he is not opposed to development, but believes new projects should make sense for the surrounding community.

Poland said he is proud that he and his neighbors were able to organize and advocate for what they believe is positive change.

What's next for Houston's proposed gas station ordinance?

The proposed ordinance still has several steps to go through before it could become law.

The City's current schedule includes:

November 12, 2026: Presentation to the Houston Planning Commission.

December 17, 2026: Planning Commission public hearing.

January 6, 2027: City Council considers setting its public hearing.

January 13, 2027: City Council public hearing and possible consideration of the ordinance.

January 20, 2027: Additional City Council consideration scheduled.

The ordinance has not yet been approved.

If adopted, the new requirements would establish a citywide location review process for future retail fuel station applications.

For Riverside Terrace residents who spent months speaking out against the proposed development near their homes, the ordinance is being welcomed as a step toward giving neighborhoods more protection and a greater voice in future development.