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Body found partially burned near Houston's Sim Bayou

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published July 29, 2026 4:42 PM CDT
Published July 29, 2026 4:42 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A crew cutting grass found a female's body on Wednesday morning.
    • The body was partially burned, but the person's cause of death remains under investigation.
    • Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a female was found dead and partially burned Wednesday near Sims Bayou in southeast Houston.

Body found near Sims Bayou

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call at about 9 a.m. Wednesday near I-45 and Dixie Drive. A crew was reportedly cutting grass in the area when they found a female's body.

Officials say the body is believed to be a Black female with a star tattoo on one of her hands. 

Authorities also determined that the body had been partially burned.

What we don't know:

The deceased female has not been identified at this time, and her cause and manner of death are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police

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