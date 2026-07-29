Body found partially burned near Houston's Sim Bayou

The Brief A crew cutting grass found a female's body on Wednesday morning. The body was partially burned, but the person's cause of death remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



An investigation is underway after a female was found dead and partially burned Wednesday near Sims Bayou in southeast Houston.

Body found near Sims Bayou

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call at about 9 a.m. Wednesday near I-45 and Dixie Drive. A crew was reportedly cutting grass in the area when they found a female's body.

Officials say the body is believed to be a Black female with a star tattoo on one of her hands.

Authorities also determined that the body had been partially burned.

What we don't know:

The deceased female has not been identified at this time, and her cause and manner of death are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)