Body found partially burned near Houston's Sim Bayou
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a female was found dead and partially burned Wednesday near Sims Bayou in southeast Houston.
Body found near Sims Bayou
What we know:
Police responded to a 911 call at about 9 a.m. Wednesday near I-45 and Dixie Drive. A crew was reportedly cutting grass in the area when they found a female's body.
Officials say the body is believed to be a Black female with a star tattoo on one of her hands.
Authorities also determined that the body had been partially burned.
What we don't know:
The deceased female has not been identified at this time, and her cause and manner of death are under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police