Houston police search Sims Bayou for stranded driver who vanished in water
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a man went missing after jumping into Sims Bayou on Saturday afternoon.
Man missing in Sims Bayou
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Mosa Creek Drive and Allendale Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of a swimmer who failed to resurface.
According to Houston Police Department Lt. Pulido, the victim’s car had broken down, and a witness had stopped to assist him with repairs. While the two were working on the vehicle, the victim told the witness he wanted to swim in the bayou. Although the witness warned him against entering the water, the man entered the bayou fully clothed and began swimming.
Witnesses told police the man went under the water multiple times before going under a final time and failing to resurface.
What's next:
Search efforts remained underway following the incident.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.