Katy couple, teen son among 5 accused in $3M Houston luxury car theft ring

The Brief Records say a married couple, their 17-year-old son, and two other men were involved in a year-old auto theft ring. Documents say the vehicle deliveries were rerouted to different locations and the suspects would have them shipped overseas. One of the suspects reportedly admitted to his involvement in the thefts.



Five people — including a married couple and their teen son — are accused of being a part of a theft ring tied to over a dozen stolen luxury vehicles, according to Houston Police.

Houston luxury car theft ring

What we know:

Records confirm that four adults have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity:

41-year-old Dheyaa Abd

35-year-old Iman Al Saedi

30-year-old Saifuldeen Al Gburi

29-year-old Matthew Gonzalez

According to court documents, Abd and Al Saedi are married, and Abd's 17-year-old son was involved in the theft ring. Police say their son has the same charge.

The couple has since posted bond for $100,000 each. Gonzalez also posted his bond of $50,000.

Police say a theft operation led to them arresting the group and recovering 15 luxury vehicles worth around $3 million in total.

Court records say the alleged theft ring had been happening from August 2025 to September 2026.

The group reportedly either hacked a delivery order or posed as a hauler to have the vehicles delivered to a different location. The suspects then had the vehicles moved across state lines and brought to ports for them to be transferred overseas.

Documents say a 2025 Mercedes GLE63 — valued at over $266,000 — was supposed to be brought to Florida, but the delivery driver told police he received a message to bring the Mercedes to a Houston residence. A male and female, later said to be Al Saedi and the 17-year-old, paid for the tow and drove off in the Mercedes.

Following Gonzalez's arrest, records say he confessed to working with Abd and Al Gburi in the theft ring for months. The two would allegedly tell Gonzalez where to pick up the vehicles and where to drop them off.

Gonzalez allegedly claimed Abd would disable the vehicles' tracking abilities and organized the vehicles to be shipped to Dubai.

According to records, Gonzalez also stated that he stopped by Abd's Galleria-area business to pick up his payments, and Abd's teen son once paid Gonzalez directly to try to steal a car for them.

What we don't know:

The 17-year-old suspect is not being named by police or court documents.

Records do not confirm that Al Gburi was taken into custody.