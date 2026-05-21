Police seeking information on victim found dead in west Houston building
HOUSTON - Nearly five months after a shooting victim was found dead in west Houston, police are turning to the public for any information on what happened.
Houston Hillcroft shooting: Information wanted
What we know:
The shooting was reported on Jan. 2.
Shortly before 10: 30 a.m., police said they responded to a "person down" call on Hillcroft Avenue near Westheimer Road. Officers then found a victim with a gunshot wound inside a building.
The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Jade.
(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)
What we don't know:
There are no details about any suspects or motives.
What you can do:
Anyone who does have information can do one of the following:
- Call Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS
The Source: Houston Police