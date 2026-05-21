Police seeking information on victim found dead in west Houston building

The Brief A person was found shot in a building on Hillcroft Avenue in January. The victim has since been identified, but there is no information on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Nearly five months after a shooting victim was found dead in west Houston, police are turning to the public for any information on what happened.

Houston Hillcroft shooting: Information wanted

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Jan. 2.

Shortly before 10: 30 a.m., police said they responded to a "person down" call on Hillcroft Avenue near Westheimer Road. Officers then found a victim with a gunshot wound inside a building.

The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Jade.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

What we don't know:

There are no details about any suspects or motives.

What you can do:

Anyone who does have information can do one of the following:

Call Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS