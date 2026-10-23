Highway 149 lanes closed near Magnolia due to multi-vehicle major crash
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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County law enforcement are investigating a crash near Magnolia on Friday morning.
Deadly crash on Highway 149
What we know:
Officials reported the roadway near the intersection of Highway 149 and FM 1488, east of Magnolia was shutdown. Highway 149 is closed going north and southbound.
Commissioner Charlie Riley stated the crash was deadly.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how many people were involved.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information is released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Commissioner Charlie Riley.