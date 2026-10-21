Harris County man arrested after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend, two dogs found shot dead

The Brief A Harris County man faces multiple charges after deputies discovered two dead dogs with gunshot wounds inside an apartment and connected him to a nearby stabbing victim. Deputies arrested 17-year-old Johan Caballero at the hospital where his former girlfriend was receiving treatment for multiple stab wounds. Caballero is now booked into the Harris County Jail on charges including Aggravated Assault–Family Violence, Animal Cruelty, and Violation of a Protective Order.



A Harris County man faces multiple charges after deputies found two dead dogs inside a north Harris County apartment and connected him to a nearby stabbing victim.

Charges filed in domestic violence incident

What we know:

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance call on Highlands Cross Drive, near the North Freeway and FM-1960 Road West. The deputies noticed a significant trail of blood leading directly into an apartment unit.

Authorities said the deputies forced entry into the home and found two dead dogs with apparent gunshot wounds alongside a butcher knife.

Johan Caballero mugshot (Courtesy of HCSO)

Sheriff Gonzalez stated around the same time they found the scene with the dogs, officials learned a woman had arrived at a nearby hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds. Detectives were able to connect the two incidents and identified the suspect as 18-year-old Johan Caballero, the woman's ex-boyfriend.

While deputies were stationed at the hospital, Caballero arrived on the scene and was immediately taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated assault–family violence, violation of a protective order, and animal cruelty.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported the condition of the victim.

What you can do:

Domestic violence is a serious and potentially deadly threat. The intersection of domestic violence and animal cruelty is particularly troubling, as violence against pets can also be used to intimidate, threaten, or control victims.

Authorities want victims to know they are not alone and that help is available in the Houston area. The Houston Area Women’s Center offers free legal services, housing options, counseling, and crisis intervention for those experiencing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). In an emergency, call 911.