Girl Scouts enlisting Grubhub for safe, contactless delivery of famous cookies amid COVID-19

The Girl Scouts are teaming up with Grubhub in order to have their beloved cookies delivered right to your front door.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of a few of America’s favorite cookies will be providing contactless cookie delivery with the help of Grubhub.

"Today Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally, during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program—including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub," according to a Girl Scouts blog post.

It was also announced that those who do not personally know a scout can also order cookies online starting Feb. 1. And, in an effort to kick off the cookie season, Grubhub is waiving delivery fees through Feb. 14 with a minimum purchase of $15.

"GSUSA is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds," the blog post continued.

Girl Scout cookie season is famously known to run January through April nationwide and this year the new Toasty-Yay! The French toast-inspired cookie will be debuting in select areas.

"We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them—how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life."