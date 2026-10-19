The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a plane ran off a runway at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, officials said. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. Monday evening. Officials said the pilot was not injured in the crash.



Authorities are on the scene after a plane ran off a runway at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. Monday evening.

Officials said the pilot was not injured in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what type of plane was involved in the crash.

It's unclear what the cause of the plane crash was as authorities are in the early stages of investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.