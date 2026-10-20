Fulshear considers e-bike, scooter safety measures after two deadly crashes in Fort Bend County

The Brief Fulshear city leaders are considering additional safety measures for electric bikes and scooters after two children died in crashes in neighboring communities. The proposed safety ordinance was on the agenda in Tuesday's city council meeting. Council Member Randy Connor is proposing a task force to examine how the city can better protect riders.



Fulshear city leaders are considering additional safety measures for electric bikes and scooters after two children died in crashes in neighboring communities.

What we know:

The proposed safety ordinance was on the agenda for Tuesday's city council meeting. Council Member Randy Connor is proposing a task force to examine how the city can better protect riders.

"We’ve had two tragedies in the area in the last two months. That right there told me we’ve got to move forward and do something," Connor said.

The task force would report directly to City Council and review state laws, school district policies and possible changes to local ordinances. It would also examine what other cities are doing.

Connor said the group could include law enforcement, residents, and representatives from schools and the city.

He said any recommendations would need to stay within the city’s authority under state law, with particular attention to safety in school zones and crosswalks.

Mayor Don McCoy said ideas could include age restrictions, designated areas where the devices would be prohibited and educating parents before enforcement.

Students call for helmet requirement

Several children spoke during public comment, urging city leaders to require helmets for riders.

"Even if you’re only going a short distance or riding carefully, an accident can still happen," one student said.

Another student urged council members to "pass a simple ordinance. No helmet, no ride."

Their calls for action follow two recent fatal crashes in Fort Bend County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 15-year-old Katy boy was killed Oct. 10 in Brookshire when his e-bike collided with a car driven by a pizza delivery driver.

Authorities also reported that an 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash while riding an e-scooter near Katy in September.

Police warn about speed and visibility

Fulshear Interim Police Chief David Gott said one concern is children modifying e-bikes to travel faster.

"So the parents should really pay attention and make sure their kids do not do that," Gott said.

With Halloween approaching, Gott is also encouraging parents to make sure children riding after dark have lights, so drivers can see them.

"If they’re gonna cross the street, tell your kids to walk it across the street. Don’t ride it across a street," Gott said. "And give them some kind of light."

Fulshear police say they have seen an increase in e-bike and scooter collisions over the past year and are sharing safety tips at local schools.

Police encourage riders to wear helmets, use lights, come to a complete stop before entering crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

They also urge parents to talk with their children about riding safely.