FOX 26 legal analyst shares insight after Texas wedding refund dispute draws criticism

The Brief A bride sought nearly $16,000 back after her fiancé died. FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico says the venue should have shown compassion and issued a refund. A settlement is pending; its amount is confidential.



A wedding venue’s handling of a grieving bride’s refund request is drawing sharp criticism online. FOX 26's Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico weighed in.

What we know:

Zoe Vandeloo sued Posey Meadows after her fiancé, Diego Hernandez, died in April, according to PEOPLE. Citing court filings, the outlet reported the couple paid $15,909.28 toward their November 20 wedding. The venue cited its cancellation policy when declining a refund.

Speaking with FOX 26, Tritico described the situation as "disgusting" and said he could not believe the dispute had reached this point.

Although the contract included a no-refund provision, Tritico said he believes there are circumstances when a venue should return a couple’s money. In his opinion, the death of Vandeloo’s fiancé was one of those circumstances.

His message to venues: Have a heart, even when there is a contract. Tritico said this situation called for compassion and that the bride should have received a refund.

Tritico also advises couples to ask about wedding insurance and the specifics of a venue’s refund policy, understand all the terms before signing and make sure any promises or agreements are in writing.

The venue countersued, alleging Vandeloo failed to provide proof of death. Her attorney told PEOPLE his offer to provide the death certificate was ignored.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the venue’s attorney confirmed a settlement agreement was awaiting signatures.

In a Tuesday statement published by the newspaper, Posey Meadows said it was no longer pursuing claims or further payment from Vandeloo. It said confirmation of the death was needed to consider an exception to its policy and expressed condolences.

The confidential settlement amount leaves unclear whether Vandeloo will recover all her payments.