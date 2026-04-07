Fort Bend ISD parents raise concerns about special education support during campus transitions

The Brief Fort Bend ISD says it does not anticipate disruptions to special education services during campus transitions Some parents say support goes beyond IEPs and depends on trusted staff and routines One parent says none of her child’s current educators have been assigned to the new campus



As Fort Bend ISD moves forward with campus changes, some parents of students receiving special education services say they are worried about what those transitions will mean for the support their children rely on every day.

Will FBISD changes impact special education services?

What we know:

Fort Bend ISD said it is committed to ensuring continuity of services for students with Individualized Education Programs, or IEPs, during campus transitions.

An IEP is a legal plan that outlines the support and services a student with disabilities should receive at school.

The district said services will continue in accordance with each student’s plan and all applicable state and federal requirements. Officials also said staffing assignments are still being finalized, transition supports are being planned, and ARD committees will continue working with families to address individual needs.

At this time, the district said it does not anticipate disruptions to required services.

Fort Bend ISD community concerns

Why some parents are concerned:

Some parents say their concerns go beyond what is written in an IEP.

An IEP, or Individualized Education Program, is a legal plan that outlines the support and services a student with disabilities should receive at school.

Rebecca Page, a parent at Sugar Mill Elementary, said her daughter has special needs and has finally found stability at the school after years of struggling to find the right fit. Page said by the time her daughter arrived at Sugar Mill, she had already attended four schools. She described the campus as a lifesaver for her family and said the staff there helped her daughter thrive.

Page said some of the support her daughter receives is not always something that can be fully captured in paperwork.

For example, she said there are moments when staff members recognize her daughter is overwhelmed and know how to respond in ways that are not always specifically written into her plan.

"That’s actually the federal requirement of an IEP student is that day one, not day 30, day one, they have match for match what they get today," Page said.

Teacher, staffing questions:

Page said one of her biggest concerns is whether the trusted educators and staff members her daughter depends on will be at her new campus in the fall.

She said she has been told none of the educators or administrators from Sugar Mill Elementary have been assigned to Lakeview Elementary, the school her daughter is now set to attend.

Page said that uncertainty is especially difficult for families of students with special needs, who often depend on routine, familiarity, and long-built relationships with staff. She said what helps some children succeed is not just a service on paper, but the people who already know how to help when a child is struggling.

Fort Bend ISD addresses concerns

What the district says:

In a statement to FOX 26, Fort Bend ISD said:

"Fort Bend ISD is committed to ensuring continuity of services for all students receiving special education support during campus transitions. Services for students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) will continue to be provided in accordance with each student’s plan and all applicable state and federal requirements. While specific staffing assignments are still being finalized, the district is aligning resources and qualified personnel to meet student needs at each campus. Transition supports are being planned to assist students with changes in routine or environment, and ARD committees will continue working closely with families to address individual needs.

"At this time, the district does not anticipate disruptions to required services and will continue to monitor implementation closely. Families will be directly informed of any campus-related changes and are encouraged to reach out to their child’s campus or the Special Education Department with any questions or concerns so individualized support can be provided."

What parents still want:

Page said families want more specifics from the district, including who their children’s teachers and support staff will be, what services will be available at each campus, and how the district plans to support students who struggle with changes in routine or environment.

For families like hers, she said broad reassurance is not the same thing as a detailed plan.