Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm apartment fire in Meyerland area, around 20 units damaged

The Brief One firefighter was taken to the hospital after 100 firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in the Meyerland area of Houston on Tuesday evening. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire, which was located near the intersection of Braesvalley Drive and Burdine Street, near Chimney Rock Road, damaged around 20 units. Officials said none of the 20 units that were damaged had power and were all vacant.



One firefighter was taken to the hospital after 100 firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in the Meyerland area of Houston on Tuesday evening.

Houston firefighter injured battling 2-alarm apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire, which was located near the intersection of Braesvalley Drive and Burdine Street, near Chimney Rock Road, damaged around 20 units.

Officials said none of the 20 units that were damaged had power and were all vacant.

The firefighter that was injured was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No residents were injured in the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation as arson investigators are on scene.