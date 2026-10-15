The Brief The FBI Houston is looking for other potential victims of former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy Dohnya Dozier. Dozier is accused of threatening to arrest a woman unless she had sex with him and was charged with attempted sexual assault and official oppression. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information or similar experiences to submit a report.



The FBI Houston is asking for other potential victims of a former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy to submit a report.

FBI looking for potential victims

The backstory:

Former HCSO deputy Dohnya Dozier was arrested on Oct. 1 by the sheriff's office with help from the FBI Houston Field Office.

Dozier was charged with one count of attempted sexual assault and one count of official oppression.

Dohnya Dozier (Courtesy of FBI)

According to officials, in April 2025 he is accused of threatening to arrest a woman unless she engaged in sexual acts with him. FBI Houston and local authorities believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Dozier served as a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office from July 2022 through March 2026.

His bond was set to $50,000 and he is expected to appear in court on Nov. 4.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they were a victim of former deputy Dozier, knows someone who may have been, or has information about this case, please report it to the FBI by clicking here.