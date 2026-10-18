Crews called for possible underground explosion, potential gas leak in NW Harris County

The Brief The reported explosion was said to be in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive. Crews are also addressing a possible gas leak. Others are asked to avoid the area.



First responders were called to a northwest Harris County neighborhood to address a potential underground explosion and a possible gas leak on Sunday.

Reported underground explosion, gas leak

What we know:

The scene is said to be on De Forrest Street in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say reports came in of a possible underground explosion that dislodged a manhole cover.

Utility crews have also been called for a potential gas leak at the scene.

Locals are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.