Crews called for possible underground explosion, potential gas leak in NW Harris County
HOUSTON - First responders were called to a northwest Harris County neighborhood to address a potential underground explosion and a possible gas leak on Sunday.
Reported underground explosion, gas leak
What we know:
The scene is said to be on De Forrest Street in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive.
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say reports came in of a possible underground explosion that dislodged a manhole cover.
Utility crews have also been called for a potential gas leak at the scene.
Locals are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office