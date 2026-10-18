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Crews called for possible underground explosion, potential gas leak in NW Harris County

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published October 18, 2026 5:59 PM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 5:59 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The reported explosion was said to be in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive.
    • Crews are also addressing a possible gas leak.
    • Others are asked to avoid the area.

HOUSTON - First responders were called to a northwest Harris County neighborhood to address a potential underground explosion and a possible gas leak on Sunday.

Reported underground explosion, gas leak

What we know:

The scene is said to be on De Forrest Street in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say reports came in of a possible underground explosion that dislodged a manhole cover.

Utility crews have also been called for a potential gas leak at the scene.

Locals are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

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