Aqua Texas says woman used 209,000 gallons of water in 2 days, then erased $5,319 bill

The Brief Aqua Texas told FOX 26 and Melinda Sperl she somehow used 209,000 gallons of water in just a 2-day period. Melinda says she checks her bill every day, and she recently noticed her balance, which was $5,319.21 for months, was zero. Obviously, she's glad she no longer owes the huge amount, but says she doesn't understand Aqua Texas offered her no explanation.



Aqua Texas told FOX 26 and Melinda Sperl she somehow used 209,000 gallons of water in just a 2-day period.

What they're saying:

That's enough water to fill a standard municipal water tower in a small city or fill the interior of 22 large school buses parked side by side.

"I thought they were crazy. There's no way. We don't have a pool. We had nothing for it to be that high," Melinda said.

Melinda thought it was due to a water main break behind her house, which would have been Aqua Texas' responsibility.

The water company blamed a leak on Melinda's property, but with that amount of water, a leak would have been impossible not to notice.

Melinda says she checks her bill every day, and she recently noticed her balance, which was $5,319.21 for months, was zero.

Obviously, she's glad she no longer owes the huge amount, but says she doesn't understand Aqua Texas offered her no explanation.

Aqua Texas told us, "Out of respect for customer privacy, we are unable to comment further on the specifics of this customer's account."