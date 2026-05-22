The Brief Houston resident Anthony Sorel Haywood, 44, was sentenced to life in prison after a Fort Bend County jury convicted him of murder. Haywood shot his estranged girlfriend, 38-year-old mother Coralyn "Shae" Hunt, to death in February 2024 after she tried to end their relationship. Haywood will not be eligible for parole until he is over 70-years-old.



A Fort Bend County jury sentenced Anthony Sorel Haywood to life in prison after convicting him of murder in the death of his on-and-off girlfriend.

Haywood, 44, was convicted on May 14 after the jury deliberated for less than two hours. He shot and killed 38-year-old Coralyn "Shae" Hunt while she was at home with her kids.

Anthony Sorel Haywood

Murder of Coralyn Hunt

The backstory:

On Feb. 18, Haywood found out Hunt had been talking to another man and confronted her about it close to midnight at her home on Spindlewood Drive.

Around 2:50 a.m. Hunt's 17-year-old foster daughter found her shot dead on the bedroom floor. Hunt's 7-year-old son was asleep in his mother's bed that was covered in blood, officials said.

Investigators say Hunt had been trying to leave Haywood, but whenever she tried in the past he would become violent. She had secretly planned to move and told her children and friends to keep her new address hidden from him.

Haywood found guilty in Hunt's death

At the time of the murder, Haywood was identified as a suspect, and investigators learned he had a dating relationship with Hunt.

The home security cameras had been disabled, but Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives report they were able to get surveillance from the neighborhood and developed a vehicle of interest. The vehicle was similar to what Haywood drove.

Detectives later spoke with a witness who said Haywood called her on Feb. 19 after the shooting to confess he had shot Hunt.

According to the Fort Bend County DA's Office, Flock license plate reading cameras, surveillance from a nearby Kroger, and FBI call analysis were used to confirm he was at or near the crime scene. This was able to disprove Haywood's alibi.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors showed evidence of Haywood’s criminal history, which included two previous prison sentences for Robbery and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

What they're saying:

"We are extremely grateful for the dedication shown by the jury during this lengthy and complicated trial. Their attentiveness resulted in a swift verdict against the defendant for the brutal murder of Coralyn Hunt," said Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell. "Our success would not have been possible without the solid investigation by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, experts from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, and the FBI."

"The jury’s quick deliberation reflects their sense of the brutality of the crime," said District Attorney Middleton. "The judge's assessment of the maximum punishment was just and an example of the criminal justice system's integrity. We know nothing will relieve the grief felt by Mrs. Hunt’s loved ones, and we were honored to speak for Coralyn Hunt during this trial."