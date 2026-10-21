Alief ISD's Hastings High School currently in lockdown due to bomb threat

The Brief Alief ISD's Hastings High School is currently under a lockdown, according to the school district. According to the Houston Police Department, a bomb threat was called into the school around 1:15 p.m. According to a notification sent to Hastings High School parents, the school is asking parents and guardians to refrain from coming to the campus until further notice as that may interfere with safety and emergency response procedures.



Alief ISD's Hastings High School is currently under a lockdown, according to the school district.

Hastings High School under lockdown following bomb threat

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, a bomb threat was called into the school around 1:15 p.m.

According to a notification sent to Hastings High School parents, the school is asking parents and guardians to refrain from coming to the campus until further notice as that may interfere with safety and emergency response procedures.

School officials also asked that parents and guardians avoid spreading unverified information.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported in connection with the lockdown.

What they're saying:

In the notice to parents, school officials said: "We understand that situations like this may cause concern for our families. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our primary focus, and we will provide additional updates as verified information becomes available."

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.