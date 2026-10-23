Aldine ISD school bus rear-ended by vehicle while picking up students

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The Brief A school bus and a vehicle collided near FM 1960 Road and Aldine Westfield Road in north Harris County. Emergency crews responded to the scene, and one person was taken to a local hospital. Authorities are advising drivers to slow down and use extra caution when traveling through the area.



An Aldine ISD school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in north Harris County, causing one person to be injured, according to officials.

Bus crash injured one

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies and Aldine ISD Police officers both responded to a crash near the intersection of FM 1960 Road and Aldine Westfield Road, just northwest of George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Firefighters and EMS crews arrived at the scene shortly after to assist.

The constable's office learnedan Aldine ISD school bus was stopped with its warning lights on as students were getting on the bus when a vehicle crashed into the back.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash has not been reported.

What they're saying:

Aldine ISD gave this statement: "This morning, an Aldine ISD school bus with two students on board was struck by a vehicle at the back of the bus. The bus was stopped to pick up other students. Both students and the bus driver were evaluated by EMS, and no injuries were reported. The other driver will be issued a traffic citation for failing to control speed. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority."