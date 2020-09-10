4 officers fired following deadly shooting of Nicolas Chavez, HPOU says

The Houston Police Officers’ Union says four officers were fired in connection to the deadly shooting of Nicolas Chavez in April.

Police said Chavez was shot by officers who had responded to a call about a suicidal man on April 21. Police said he had a pointed object in his hand.

Authorities said, after several attempts to detain Chavez and stop him with non-lethal methods, he was shot on Gazin near Market Street around 9 p.m.

RELATED: HPD chief addresses video of deadly officer-involved shooting in NE Houston

Chief Acevedo later confirmed that a disturbing video circulating on social media was from the incident, and he said a thorough investigation was underway.

The chief said investigators were reviewing 70 body camera videos with footage of the entire altercation. Activists have continued to demand the release of the body camera footage.

Advertisement

RELATED: Houston-area activists demanding answers following death of Nicolas Chavez

On Thursday, the union confirmed that the officers had been fired and called the decision “unjust” and “deplorable”.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are scheduled to announce the department's findings in the investigation during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.