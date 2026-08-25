The Brief Childhood cancer survivor Kris Kivi launched 4K Hands of Hope after a tumor removal surgery left his leg paralyzed. The new nonprofit delivers free emergency home repairs to elderly residents, veterans, and single parents across the Houston area. Projects focus on urgent structural and safety fixes like rebuilding faulty steps, constructing wheelchair ramps, and repairing broken flooring. Kivi is currently seeking volunteers, experienced nonprofit advisors, board members, and donors to build out his organization.



Houston resident Kris Kivi has launched 4K Hands of Hope, a grassroots organization dedicated to helping vulnerable neighbors age and live safely in their homes. The group steps in to address immediate, dangerous household hazards that larger agencies often cannot tackle quickly.

Cancer survivor forms nonprofit

Kivi's story:

Last year, Kivi underwent surgery to remove a spinal tumor tied to a childhood cancer he previously beat. The procedure left his foot paralyzed, forcing him to adapt to using a leg brace.

Following months of recovery and the realization that his mobility would not return, he channeled his experience into establishing his outreach organization.

"I had surgery last year to remove a tumor from my spine as part of my childhood cancer that I beat, but it left my foot paralyzed, so I have to wear a leg brace to walk, and it has affected my life ever since," says Kivi. "Over time, I just realized my leg was not going to come back, so I decided that I had to do something."

4K Hands of Hope is a nonprofit that does free emergency, life-threatening home repairs for the elderly, veterans, and single parents, whether a homeowner has a hole in their floor, needs a wheelchair ramp, or has faulty steps coming into their house.

Bigger nonprofits really do not do or cannot get to these issues because it takes so long, but 4K Hands of Hope can come in to find the emergency and get it fixed so they can live in their house safely.

"We are on the ground floor right now, so we need investors, board members, grant writers, volunteers, vendors, or even another CEO of a nonprofit who can just walk me through how to run this," says Kivi.

Anyone looking for help or wanting to get involved can find 4K Hands of Hope on Facebook where Kivi's phone number and email are listed.

Why you should care:

Sudden structural damage, dangerous entry steps, or non-functional accessibility points can render a home unlivable for elderly residents or low-income families. Emergency contractor repairs can quickly run into thousands of dollars, leaving vulnerable populations stranded in unsafe environments.

Local perspective:

The organization offers direct support to Houston-area residents who fall through the gaps of major assistance programs. By focusing on rapid turnaround projects, the project aims to keep local families securely housed.

What you can do:

Area residents, trade workers, and donors can volunteer time, offer financial backing, or provide guidance on nonprofit governance by connecting directly through the organization's social channel. On the other hand, if you're in need of his services, he hopes you'll reach out to him.

Dig deeper:

To request emergency help or offer volunteer assistance, visit the official 4K Hands of Hope community page.