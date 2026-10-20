Harris County breaks first-day early voting midterm record with 104K+ in-person voters
HOUSTON - Harris County voters broke a record on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 midterm election.
Early voting record shattered
By the numbers:
According to the Harris County Elections Department, more than 70,000 in-person voters had already been processed by 3:30 p.m. Monday. That surpassed the county's previous record for first-day early voting turnout in a midterm election that was set in 2018 at 63,188 votes.
By the time polls closed on Monday, the election office reported a little over 104,600 in-person voters on the first day of early voting.
Dig deeper:
In addition, 24,794 mail ballots were received as of Monday.
Early voting continues
Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precincts.
In order to vote in the November 3, 2026 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.
Click here to check if you are registered to vote.
Find your polling location
Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.
To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.
More Southeast Texas voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Elections Department.