The Brief Harris County voters broke the record for the highest first-day early voting turnout in a midterm election. More than 104,600 voters cast their ballots on Monday in Harris County. Early voting continues until Oct. 3. Election Day is Nov. 3.



Harris County voters broke a record on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Early voting record shattered

By the numbers:

According to the Harris County Elections Department, more than 70,000 in-person voters had already been processed by 3:30 p.m. Monday. That surpassed the county's previous record for first-day early voting turnout in a midterm election that was set in 2018 at 63,188 votes.

By the time polls closed on Monday, the election office reported a little over 104,600 in-person voters on the first day of early voting.

Dig deeper:

In addition, 24,794 mail ballots were received as of Monday.

Early voting continues

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precincts.

In order to vote in the November 3, 2026 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.

Click here to check if you are registered to vote.

Find your polling location

Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

More Southeast Texas voting locations