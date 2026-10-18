Fairbairn’s last-second 49-yard FG gives Texans 34-31 win over Jaguars at Wembley Stadium

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired, C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 on the slick grass of Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Texans take over Jaguars game in London

Big picture view:

Cam Little’s 60-yard field goal had tied the game at 31-31 with just under two minutes left after Travis Hunter intercepted Stroud’s pass in the end zone.

Hunter also hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass at the other end — becoming just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era, including the playoffs, to both score a touchdown and intercept a pass in the same game.

Marvin Harrison Jr. made his debut for the Texans (2-4), making three catches as Houston earned back-to-back wins to gain ground on the AFC South-leading Jaguars (4-2).

Tight end Foster Moreau caught two touchdown passes from Stroud, who also connected with Jaylin Noel for a 13-yard score in the third quarter for a 24-14 lead.

Moreau scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 1-yarder just before the end of the half.

Penalties dogged the Jaguars for a third straight week. They were flagged for too many men on the field on a Houston punt — extending a Texans drive that ended with Noel’s touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to Bhayshul Tuten. His 1-yard pass to rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher cut Houston’s lead to 24-21.

Houston responded with Jawhar Jordan’s 25-yard touchdown to restore a 10-point lead, 31-21, late in the third quarter.

Two-way star Hunter, who scored his first NFL touchdown at Wembley a year ago, snagged his second when he hauled in a pass over the middle to reduce Houston’s lead to 31-28 in the fourth quarter.

Hunter’s interception led to Jacksonville’s drive and Little’s game-tying field goal.

Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The interception was his first of the season.

Harrison, who joined the Texans this week in a trade with Arizona, made three catches for 34 yards. Woody Marks had 15 carries for 56 yards, the first running back to break 40 yards in a game this season against Jacksonville.

Lawrence finished 24 of 41 for 306 yards, four TDs and an interception.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Woody Marks of the Houston Texans is tackled by Foyesade Oluokun of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL London Series match between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Lo Expand

Slippery surface

Local perspective:

Early rain made the Wembley grass slippery — and not just for players. Umpire Larry Smith slipped and hurt his knee in the first quarter. He left on a cart.

Injuries

Texans

Dig deeper:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter, headed to the locker room afterward, and returned in the third quarter ... S Reed Blankenship also left in the first half.

Jaguars

The other side:

RB Ameer Abdullah was helped off after a kickoff return. He later came back into the game.... All-Pro long snapper Ross Matiscik (shoulder) had been ruled out Friday, replaced by newly signed Jacob Bobenmoyer.

What's next:

Texans: Host the New York Giants next Sunday before a bye in Week 8.

Jaguars: Bye.