Houston Astros Carlos Correa out for the 2026 season after ankle injury

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa announced on Wednesday during a press conference he would be out for the remainder of the regular season.

Correa was scratched with a left ankle injury for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Associated Press reported.

Routine swing turns to ‘freak accident’

What we know:

Addressing the media in the clubhouse, an emotional Correa described the injury as a "freak accident" that occurred during a normal swing in the batting cage before Tuesday night's contest.

Correa said he felt a "pop" and subsequent testing Wednesday morning with a foot specialist confirmed the tear.

BOSTON, MA - MAY 01: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, May 1, 2026 in Boston, Massachu Expand

According to the AP, manager Joe Espada confirmed Correa was injured while taking swings in the batting cage before the game.

Correa adds to list of injured Astros

Big picture view:

The injury is a significant blow to an Astros team already decimated by the injury bug.

Correa becomes the 14th Houston player currently on the injured list, joining fellow stars like Jeremy Peña, Josh Hader, and Yainer Diaz.

Prior to the injury, the 31-year-old veteran was a bright spot in the lineup, hitting .279 with an .787 OPS through 32 games.

The Astros lose their veteran clubhouse leader and starting shortstop to a season-ending ankle tear suffered during batting practice.

With a 6-to-8 month recovery timeline, Houston must now navigate a crowded AL West cellar without one of their most consistent offensive and defensive anchors.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.