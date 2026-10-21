West Texas man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for fatal fentanyl overdose

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The Brief Rene Antonio Melendez, 34, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose. Investigators used text messages and cell-site data to link Melendez to an $80 drug transaction at a Laredo hotel on March 11, 2023. Melendez remains in federal custody following his sentencing by U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña and awaits transfer to a Bureau of Prisons facility.



A 34-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose, federal prosecutors announced.

Sentenced for fatal fentanyl distribution

Rene Antonio Melendez, who pleaded guilty June 29, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña to serve 252 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a March 11, 2023, incident when law enforcement responded to a Laredo hotel room following a report of an unresponsive man. A friend of the victim told officers the man had consumed a substance known as "White China" and stopped breathing.

First responders recovered a baggie containing fentanyl from the scene. The medical examiner later confirmed the victim died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

According to investigators, text messages showed the victim had arranged to purchase $80 worth of drugs through Melendez, who directed him to meet at a location off San Bernardo Avenue. Cellphone records, witness interviews, and historical cell-site data verified Melendez as the supplier who delivered the lethal dose.

Later that day, Melendez texted the victim to ask about the drugs. Shortly after, the friend dialed 911 to report the victim had stopped breathing.

What's next:

Melendez remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.